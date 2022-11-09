Armed Forces Hold High-Level Meeting as General Bajwa’s Retirement Approaches

On Tuesday, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), presided over the 253rd Corps Commanders’ Conference, which was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

There was no press release issued by the armed forces’ media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), regarding the conference.

Senior defense officials deliberated on a detailed review of the internal and external security challenges facing the armed forces and preparedness for operations, sources said.

Last month, 252nd Corps Commanders’ Conference was also held at GHQ with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.

In the previous iteration of the conference, the military top brass took a comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security situation and operational preparedness of the army.

The meeting was also apprised of the army’s assistance to civil administration for relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas and post-flood situation, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan.