Important Guidelines for MDCAT 2022

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has announced important guidelines for the candidates who will appear in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022 on 13 November 2022.

According to the details, UHS will conduct this test in eight cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sialkot, and Gujranwala.

Here are the instructions that it has released for the convenience of candidates:

Procedure to Print Out Admit Card

It is essential for every candidate to get a printout of his or her admit card with the roll number and test center.

The candidate who is registered in Punjab has to download the admit card from the UHS website.

In order to access the admit card, the candidate will have to enter his or her full name and the last digit of their ID (CNIC/Passport/B-Form), which he or she used to register for MDCAT-2022.

The candidates are advised to download and print their admit cards on white, plain, A4-size paper.

Important Instructions for Entry into Exam Centers

The candidates must make sure they have the correct address of the exam center.

Candidates will not be allowed if they are found in possession of a cell phone, calculator, books or notes, weapons or arms, clipboards, bags, electronic devices such as smart and digital watches, headphones, Bluetooth devices, metallic pens, etc.

Candidates are advised to be at their respective test centers from 9 AM to 10 AM on 13 November 2022.

Centers will be sealed at 10 AM and no one will be allowed to enter after that.

The test will commence at 11 AM and conclude at 2:30 PM.

Candidates have to bring their original CNIC, POC, JC Passport, or B-Form (only one of them).

They also have to bring a printout of the admit card issued by the university.

Only small and transparent water bottles are allowed.

A physical search of candidates will be conducted before entering into the test center.

Parents and relatives will not be allowed inside or near the premises of the exam center.

For detailed instructions, candidates are advised to go through the “Information Booklet MDCAT-2022” on the UHS website.