King Babar is Back: Pakistan Through to T20 World Cup Final

Pakistan’s opening pair, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stormed back into form as they helped their side qualify for the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Babar and Rizwan struck scintillating centuries as Pakistan comfortably chased down a target of 153 with 7 wickets in hand.

The Men in Green were in top form from the start of the match as Shaheen Afridi struck in the first over to get rid of the dangerous Finn Allen. Shadab Khan was electric in the field as he dismissed Devon Conway with a direct hit while Mohammad Nawaz got Glenn Phillips out in quick succession.

New Zealand managed to string a strong partnership as Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson steadied the ship for the Blackcaps. Daryl Mitchell took the attack to the bowling unit and scored a magnificent half-century to take New Zealand to a defendable target of 153.

Rizwan and Babar looked confident from the start and took the Kiwi pace attack to the cleaners. The duo put on a century partnership before Babar Azam was dismissed for a brilliant innings of 53 off 42 balls. Rizwan scored 57 off 43 balls before being sent back to the pavilion.

Shan Masood and Mohammad Haris brought them closer to the target before Haris departed. Shan and Iftikhar chased down the rest of the target with relative ease to take Pakistan to their third T20 World Cup final.

The Green Shirts will face either England or India in the final of the mega-event. England and India will face off in the second semi-final, scheduled to take place at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, 10 November.

The final of the tournament will be held on Sunday, 13 November at the MCG.