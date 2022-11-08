Here’s Pakistan and New Zealand’s Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the all-important semi-final clash at the 2022 T20 World Cup on Wednesday, 9 November at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The two teams will go hammer and tongs to secure a place in the final of the mega-event, where they will face the winner of the second semi-final from England or India.

ALSO READ Breakdown of Dot Balls Faced by Pakistani Batters in 2022 T20 World Cup Matches

Both teams have had a contrasting run in the 2022 T20 World Cup so far. While New Zealand was at its best throughout the Super 12s, Pakistan was erratic, to say the least, but still managed to qualify ahead of a strong South African side.

Pakistan, regarded as one of the finest T20I teams in the world, has been one of the most successful sides in the format. New Zealand, on the other hand, has been inconsistent in the format

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other in some sensational matches since the inception of the format. Both the teams have faced each other 28 times in T20Is, with the Men in Green having an upper hand over the Kiwis. The Green Shirts have won 17 while the Blackcaps have registered 11 wins.

Overall Record

Matches Pakistan Won New Zealand Won 28 17 11

Both sides have gone head-to-head in 6 matches in T20 World Cups. Pakistan has won four times while New Zealand has won on 2 occasions. Pakistan won the first match between the two sides in the 2007 T20 World Cup before winning the second encounter in the 2009 edition.

New Zealand won the third match in 2010 while the fourth encounter was won by the Green Shirts. New Zealand roared back in the 2016 edition while Pakistan registered a win in the previous meeting between the two sides in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Sharjah.

T20 World Cups Record

Matches Pakistan Won New Zealand Won 6 4 2

Out of the 6 matches in the T20 World Cup, only 1 match has been a knockout match as the two teams faced off in the semi-final of the 2007 T20 World Cup. Pakistan emerged victorious on that occasion as they chased down a target of 144 with six wickets and seven balls to spare.

The 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final clash would be the second time the two teams will meet each other in the knockout round of the mega-event.

Babar’s men will be determined to keep their magnificent record against New Zealand intact and make their way to their third final of the T20 World Cups. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be aiming to qualify for their second successive final after a heartbreaking loss against Australia in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup.