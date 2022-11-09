Best Wishes Pour in for Pakistan Ahead of Semi-Final Against New Zealand

Pakistan is set to play against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground today.

The Men in Green have not been at their usual best in the tournament but still managed to qualify for the knockout round after winning their last three matches in the Super 12s stage.

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, have been in a poor run of form and Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the final are reliant on one of these two to come back into form in the all-important clash.

The fever of the semi-final clash has gripped the entire nation as the fans have stormed social media platforms to wish their team the best of luck for the encounter. Fans are hopeful that the Green Shirts will carry their Super 12s momentum in the high-octane clash and secure a spot in the T20 World Cup final for the third time in their history.

Similarly, former cricketers and celebrities have also taken to social media to show their support for Team Green. They showered the team with their good wishes ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Let’s have a look at the tweets:

Best Of Luck Team #Pakistan for the big day today..Hope You guys play with great energy and Intent and we bring that 🏆 home. Ameen!#PakvsNz #SemiFinals #T20WorldCup @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/yuz4KZWpnp — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) November 9, 2022

Best wishes to team Pakistan 🇵🇰. Let’s play aggressive cricket with a killing instinct 👍🏼✌️#PakvsNZ #SemiFinal #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/2C5U8ESL7z — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 9, 2022

The stars have aligned for Pakistan….every chance of going all the way now!

Babar to show his class tomorrow in a match winning innings!@T20WorldCup — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) November 8, 2022

Tu Shaheen Hai Parwaaz Hai Kaam Tera Tery Samny Asmaan or Bhi Hein Wishing all the best to the team Pakistan with these golden verses by Allama Iqbal on #IqbalDay. Let's do this boys, we're right behind you🙌🏼#PakvsNz #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TwXHXqoP5h — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) November 9, 2022

We win together , we loose together. All the luck to our boys tomorrow , get on the field like tigers and don’t worry about the results, just give your best ❤️

Good luck #Pakistan @TheRealPCB #PakvsNz — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) November 8, 2022

We’ve all been on this ride before. Pakistan cricket keeps our love alive. Whatever your analysis, likes, dislikes are, today, let’s all just support our boys till the end. Let’s go Pakistan! #PakistanZindabad #PakvsNz #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XauuRKVagc — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) November 9, 2022

The boys have shown their conviction and dedication so far and they're going to do it again today In Shaa Allah. Best of luck team @TheRealPCB, we are all praying for your success. Pakistan Zindabad!🇵🇰#WeHaveWeWill #PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/M4DoPyNoIa — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) November 9, 2022

Big day for our boys as we are taking on the Kiwis today 👊🏼🏏 .. Let's do it all together and show to the world what we got!#PakvsNz #PakistanZindabad — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 9, 2022