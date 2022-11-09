Best Wishes Pour in for Pakistan Ahead of Semi-Final Against New Zealand

By Saad Nasir | Published Nov 9, 2022 | 11:45 am

Pakistan is set to play against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground today.

ALSO READ

The Men in Green have not been at their usual best in the tournament but still managed to qualify for the knockout round after winning their last three matches in the Super 12s stage.

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, have been in a poor run of form and Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the final are reliant on one of these two to come back into form in the all-important clash.

The fever of the semi-final clash has gripped the entire nation as the fans have stormed social media platforms to wish their team the best of luck for the encounter. Fans are hopeful that the Green Shirts will carry their Super 12s momentum in the high-octane clash and secure a spot in the T20 World Cup final for the third time in their history.

Similarly, former cricketers and celebrities have also taken to social media to show their support for Team Green. They showered the team with their good wishes ahead of the blockbuster clash.

ALSO READ

Let’s have a look at the tweets:

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


close
>