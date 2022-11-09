PM Shehbaz Mysteriously Goes to UK After Tweeting ‘Back to Pakistan’

Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, has mysteriously gone to London on a private plane after announcing on Twitter that he is on his way to Pakistan.

According to the details, PM Shehbaz quickly removed his tweet, while his plane, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Gulfstream G-450, is on its way back to Pakistan from Egypt via a refueling stop in Qatar.

Why Prime Minister @CMShehbaz deleted his Tweet. Can you imagine PM can’t make his mind about where he wants to go ? pic.twitter.com/24XN4yjg85 — Chaudhry Tabraiz Aurah (@TabraizAurah) November 8, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that PM Shehbaz was in Egypt where he attended the United Nations (UN) COP27 climate change conference.

However, the aircraft with PM Shehbaz’s call sign is returning to Pakistan, since he is reportedly on his way to London for a mysterious private visit.

Pakistan Air Force Gulfstream G-450 callsign PFF2 returning from the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to Egypt, via a refuelling stop in Qatar.

The aircraft is carrying PM Shahbaz’s callsign, but the PM is not onboard as he is on his way to London on a private visit. pic.twitter.com/UTaSacuF59 — The Intel Consortium (@INTELPSF) November 8, 2022

Separately, PM Shehbaz addressed the COP27 conference and stated that Pakistan’s excessive debt is a major hindrance to its economic stabilization.

He further said that millions of people will go through winters without having a home or source of income, and added that women and children are awaiting government action to provide them with relief.