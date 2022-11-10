Check Out World’s First Fully Functioning Foldable iPhone [Video]

Creative iPhones never seem to come from Apple itself. The first USB C iPhone was made by a robotics student and now someone has made the world’s first foldable iPhone and they have nothing to do with Apple either. This clamshell foldable iPhone, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip, has been created by a team of engineers at Tech Aesthetics.

This device is called iPhone V and it took almost a year of hard work, reverse engineering, and multiple trial and error instances before completion. It uses the internals of an iPhone X and the chassis comes from the Motorola Razr 2019.

The flexible OLED display panel was taken out of an iPhone X after gutting its glass cover and removing the touch layer. The process required delicate maneuvering, advanced machinery, and several attempts before it worked. A total of 37 iPhone X screens were taken before they got a usable one.

The project also needed a handful of Motorola Razr phones which were taken apart to make space for the iPhone X’s internals. The engineers also created a custom motherboard and 3D components for the phone. Sacrifices had to be made due to space restrictions and the phone only ended up with a miniscule 1,000 mAh battery. There is no wireless charging or MagSafe either. But several notable features are still there such as 5G, face unlock, and more.

Plenty of software tweaking was also required so iOS could work better with a foldable screen and a lot of jailbroken mods were used for that reason. The final device was able to work with split-screen apps that worked on both sides of the folding screen. The engineers even made an entire ad for the foldable in Apple’s style.

Watch the video below for more details.