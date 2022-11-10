Jiye Technologies Partners with Syngenta to Supercharge the Agri-Value Chain

Jiye Technologies, Pakistan’s leading agri-tech platform, has signed an MOU for an industry-first partnership with agri-innovation giant Syngenta Pakistan, a subsidiary of Syngenta Participations AG, Basel, Switzerland.

The partnership is intended to supercharge the agricultural sector by facilitating farmers’ access to enhanced productivity and profitability.

The strategic alliance is a program integration of Syngenta’s and Jiye’s combined vision for a digitally-led farming ecosystem, integrated with end-to-end agri-solutions that enable higher productivity and ensure profitability for farmers.

This industry’s first alliance of resource pooling for greater impact has 3 core aspects, each of which solves challenges that exist at the Pre, During, and Post-harvest stages.

Under the joint-operated program, farmers will be able to buy high-quality specialized yield enhancement inputs including seeds and pesticides available at the Syngenta, Naya Savera franchises on a credit basis, enabled through Jiye tech’s financial partner network, allowing farmers convenient access to input financing with friendly terms.

Moreover to ensure agriculture best practices and optimal usage of these specialized inputs, farmers will also be provided with yield enhancement advisory by Syngenta field experts, and facilitate high yield output, eventually resulting in a healthy harvest.

The mainstay of this coalition, however, is the solution devised to solve the farmer’s challenge of harvest liquidation and profitability concern.

Enabled by Jiye’s Market Linkages offering, Farmers will be able to get a fair price valuation for their crop harvest and transparency of sales practices across multiple liquidation outlets like bulk markets, agri-output processing plants, and international markets, thus, empowering farmers to literally reap the fruit of their hard work.

Speaking at the occasion, Co-founder Jiye Technologies, Ali Amin, said, “At Jiye, we’re always on a mission to fuel the economic growth of farmers through an approach revolution. We leverage tech, build partnerships & create on-ground networks, enabling access to agri products & services, consequently allowing farmers to maximize profits.”

“We strongly believe that colluding to create value is the only way possible to re-engineer an entire ecosystem and this partnership is a manifestation of our belief system. We’re on a journey to disrupt & reshape the agri-ecosystem for the better and what you see is just the start of this movement,” he added.

Adding on, Country GM Syngenta, Zeeshan Haseeb Baig, said, “Farmers in Pakistan face multiple challenges including low yields and not getting the right price for their produce. This strategic partnership between Syngenta Pakistan & Jiye Technologies is a leap forward in creating value for the farmers of Pakistan.”

“While the farmers will be getting world-class crop input programs provided by Syngenta, they will have an assurance of their produce being bought back by Jiye Technologies. This partnership is a testament to Syngenta’s mission to enable farmers to create a better future for themselves and the commitment towards strengthening the farming ecosystem of Pakistan,” he added.

Determined to disrupt the agri-ecosystem through constant process innovation and resource sharing, both Jiye Technologies and Syngenta are poised to pilot and scale operations in the next quarter and plan to expand their partnership into further verticals in the future.