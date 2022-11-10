Lucky Motor Corp. Clarifies Kia’s New Partnership in Pakistan

The recent news about Kia’s partnership with Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) sparked curiosity among car enthusiasts.

According to the latest report, DFML signed a technology license agreement with Kia Motor Corporation to manufacture, assemble, and market Kia vehicles in Pakistan.

This was a curious development as Kia already assembles and sells passenger cars in Pakistan in partnership with Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) which has offered some clarity in its latest notification, stating:

We would like to clarify that Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) is the exclusive licensee of Kia to manufacture, assemble, market, distribute, and sell Kia cars and SUVs in Pakistan.

LMCL added that DFML can only manufacture and sell special vehicles in Pakistan. It stated:

DFML is only limited to special purpose commercial vehicles including PU (Bongo) and DFML is not allowed and shall not, in the future, be allowed to produce any other Kia cars and Kia SUVs in Pakistan as long as Kia and LMC maintain CKD business in Pakistan.

In a recent discussion with the media, Chairman DFML Muhammad Hanif German stated that his company’s business in terms of vehicle models, operations, and manufacturing facility shall be completely different. LMCL has further corroborated that in its statement, which has placed rumors about the arrival of new Kia models in Pakistan to rest.