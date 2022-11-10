Rain Likely to Ruin Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup Final

The 2022 T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and the winner of the second semi-final between England and India is in serious jeopardy due to heavy rainfall.

According to weather reports, scattered thunderstorms are predicted in Melbourne on Sunday, 13 November. International Cricket Council (ICC) has also allocated one additional day as a reserve day, Monday, for the final to take place in case it gets washed out on Sunday.

The weather forecast is also not looking promising for Monday, 14 November, as consistent showers are predicted on the day.

According to BBC Weather, there is a 53% chance of precipitation along with a gentle breeze at the start of the match on Sunday. Similarly, there is a 41% chance of light showers at the time allocated on the reserve day.

The final of the tournament will be played at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the final after their convincing win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the competition.

The second semi-final between England and India is scheduled to take place today at the Adelaide Oval. The winner of the encounter will book their place alongside Pakistan in the final of the mega-event.