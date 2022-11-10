Babar-Rizwan Duo Returns to Form With Another T20 World Cup Record

Pakistan’s opening batters, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan set a new record by becoming the first-ever pair in T20 World Cup history to score three century partnerships.

The right-handed batters, who were struggling in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, bounced back in style and played a critical role in propelling their side to the final of the marquee event in Australia.

ALSO READ Fly Jinnah Joins Hands with Bookme as Preferred Partner

Babar and Rizwan put on a match-winning partnership of 105 runs off 76 balls in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground, helping Pakistan chase the target of 153 runs with five balls to spare.

Both right-handed batters registered half-centuries against one of the best bowling attacks, with the all-format captain scoring 53 runs off 42 balls and the wicket-keeper batter scoring 57 runs off 43 balls.

Last year in the UAE, the top-ranked batters chased down a 152-run target against arch-rivals India in the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, which was also Pakistan’s first World Cup victory over India.

In the same tournament, the batters scored a 113-run partnership against Namibia, assisting the Men in Green to set a lofty target of 189 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The Babar Azam-led side has qualified for the final which will be played against the winner of today’s semi-final between India and England on Sunday, November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.