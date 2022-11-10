Babar-Rizwan Duo Returns to Form With Another T20 World Cup Record

Pakistan’s opening batters, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan set a new record by becoming the first-ever pair in T20 World Cup history to score three century partnerships.
The right-handed batters, who were struggling in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, bounced back in style and played a critical role in propelling their side to the final of the marquee event in Australia.
Babar and Rizwan put on a match-winning partnership of 105 runs off 76 balls in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground, helping Pakistan chase the target of 153 runs with five balls to spare.
Both right-handed batters registered half-centuries against one of the best bowling attacks, with the all-format captain scoring 53 runs off 42 balls and the wicket-keeper batter scoring 57 runs off 43 balls.
Last year in the UAE, the top-ranked batters chased down a 152-run target against arch-rivals India in the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, which was also Pakistan’s first World Cup victory over India.
In the same tournament, the batters scored a 113-run partnership against Namibia, assisting the Men in Green to set a lofty target of 189 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
The Babar Azam-led side has qualified for the final which will be played against the winner of today’s semi-final between India and England on Sunday, November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
|Opposition
|Event
|Runs
|Balls
|India
|2021 T20 WC
|152
|107
|Namibia
|2021 T20 WC
|113
|86
|New Zealand
|2022 T20 WC
|105
|76