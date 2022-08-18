Realme 9i 5G Launched With 90Hz Display and 5,000 mAh Battery for $188

Soon after the budget Realme 9i, we are now getting a 5G model which is equally affordable. The phone is exactly in line with its leaks, including a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a big battery, and a shiny new design.

Design and Display

As shown in the image, all three color options have a shiny finish on the rear panel. On the front, the phone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The punch-hole selfie camera has been replaced with a center-aligned waterdrop notch, but the fingerprint sensor is still on the side and it doubles as the power button.

Internals and Storage

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 from the Realme 9i has been replaced with MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chip. This is paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. RAM can be virtually expanded by up to 3GB and you can add up to 2TB storage with a microSD card.

The phone will boot Realme UI 3.0 on top of Android 12.

Cameras

The main camera setup is no different from before including a 50MP primary sensor with a 5P lens, a 2MP macro camera that can focus down to 4cm, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. This camera setup is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The 16MP selfie camera from before has been downgraded to 8MP.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity remains unchanged at 5,000 mAh, but the 33W fast charging has been downgraded to 18W. There is still a USB C port at the bottom.

Realme 9i 5G will be available in Soulful Blue, Rocking Black, and Metallica Gold color options for a starting price of only $188. The phone is only available in India for now but should become available in other regions soon.

Realme 9i 5G Specifications