Sydney or Lahore? Pakistan Fans Takeover as Australia Turns Green [Videos]

By Saad Nasir | Published Nov 10, 2022 | 1:30 pm

“Thanks to the crowd. We feel like we’re playing at home,” Babar Azam’s sentiments perfectly depicted the scenes in Sydney as Pakistan fans played their part in the victory against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The Sydney Cricket Ground turned into a sea of green as the Men in Green booked their place in their third final of the T20 World Cup, the first since their World title in 2009.

The fans rejoiced as Pakistan came back from the brink of elimination to become the first team to qualify for the final of the mega-event. The Green Shirts played a near-perfect game against an in-form New Zealand as they got them in a spot of bother from the start of the match.

The atmosphere in the stadium was like a 12th man for the team as they drew inspiration from the support and convincingly won the match by 7 wickets.

The players, the commentators, and everyone who witnessed the spectacle were taken aback by the support for Pakistan as it looked like that Sydney had turned into Lahore or Karachi.

Check out some of the awe-inspiring videos from the match:

