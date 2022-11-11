Babar and Rizwan Remind Matthew Hayden of Legendary Batting Pairs

Pakistan’s batting consultant for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, Matthew Hayden, has expressed delight that opening batters, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, have returned to form at the right time.

The former Australia opener, while heaping praise on Pakistan’s opening pair in T20I cricket, said, “Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s chemistry is great, and their commitment to religion is also excellent.”

ALSO READ Imran Khan Reveals Babar Azam was Made Pakistan’s Captain on His Advice

The right-handers put on a fantastic performance in the first semi-final of the ongoing marquee event against New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground, scoring half-centuries to help their team chase down 153 runs.

The top-class batters also registered another record when they stitched together 105 runs opening partnership, making them the only pair in T20 World Cup history to have scored three century partnerships.

While comparing them to one of the greatest West Indian and Australian opening pairs, Hayden said that they have the class of Gordon Greenridge and Garry Sobers as well as the competence of Justin Langer and him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Men in Green will lock horns against England in the high-octane final on Sunday, November 13, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It will be Pakistan’s first appearance in a T20 World Cup final in 13 years, as well as the first appearance in any ICC tournament final since the 2017 Champions Trophy.