Imran Khan Reveals Babar Azam was Made Pakistan’s Captain on His advice

Former Pakistan captain, Imran Khan, has claimed that he was the one who asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief to appoint the all-format captain, Babar Azam, as national team skipper back in October 2019.

While speaking to Piers Morgan on ‘Talk TV show’, Imran Khan said that when he took over, Pakistan cricket was passing through a tough time, but he believed Babar could lead the team well from there.

The 1992 World Cup-winning captain went on to say that he only saw Babar twice, but he was impressed with his versatility and technique, saying only world-class cricketers have such a class and temperament.

It is worth noting that Babar Azam recovered from his poor form and registered his first half-century of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 against New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

While praising the captaincy of Babar Azam, Imran Khan said, “He as the captain makes a lot of sense because you want your captain to be world-class so that he commands respect.”

Imran Khan is also fan of Babar Azam’s batting 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/NYYyQN42n2 — Shaziyaa (@ShazziyaM) November 10, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the Men in Green have qualified for the final of the marquee event, where they will face England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on 13 November.