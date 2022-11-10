Babar Azam is Still 2022’s Leading Run-Scorer Despite Dip in Form

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has completed 2,000 international runs across formats in 2022 after scoring a match-winning fifty against New Zealand in the first semi-final, yesterday, at SCG.

The right-handed batter registered his first half-century of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 against the Black Caps, not only helping his side chase down 153 runs but also completing 2,000 international runs in the current year.

The 28-year-old batter has now scored 2,043 international runs in 43 innings at an average of 52.38, including six centuries and 14 fifties, with his best score of 196 against Australia in the second Test in Karachi.

Bangladesh batter, Liton Das, who is well behind Babar, has scored 1,703 runs in 43 innings at an average of 41.53, while Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan is third on the list with 1,438 runs.

Batter Country Runs Innings Average 100s 50s Babar Azam Pakistan 2,043 43 52.38 6 14 Liton Das Bangladesh 1,703 43 41.53 3 12 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 1,438 40 43.57 1 12 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 1,380 38 40.58 3 7 Jonny Bairstow England 1,344 27 56.00 6 3

It is worth noting that earlier this year, the Lahore-born cricketer became the first batter to reach 1,000 runs in the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI Super League 2022/2022-23. He has scored 1,305 runs in 18 matches so far in the league.

Taking about the T20 World Cup 2022, the Men in Green qualified for the final by defeating New Zealand and will face the winner of the second semi-final on Sunday, November 13 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.