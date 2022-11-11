Renowned Private Equity Firm Eyes Ibex Takeover

Ibex Holdings Limited, one of the world’s largest customer experience outsourcers for startups and scale-ups – and a related company of The Resource Group International – is attracting preliminary interest from private equity suitors such as buyout firm CVC Capital Partners, reported Bloomberg.

According to the report, CVC Capital Partners has been speaking with banks about potentially financing an initial bid. Ibex shares have increased 55 percent in New York trading in 2022, valuing the company at $366 million.

Consultations and related proceedings are currently ongoing, but there is no guarantee that they will lead to a formal offer. According to Bloomberg data, the largest shareholder in Ibex is businessman Mohammed Khaishgi’s The Resource Group International Limited.

Ibex is quoted on the Nasdaq exchange. Despite the year-on-year uptick, the company’s share price has come down 4 percent since September 1, 2022. Its price movement is reflected in the books of TRG Pakistan through the Profit & Loss Statement in terms of mark-to-market gains/losses.

TRG Pakistan indirectly holds Ibex through TRGIL and its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Greentree Holdings Limited.