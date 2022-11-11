Roles Reversed as Babar and Rizwan Bowl to Shaheen in Practice Session [Video]

Pakistan cricket team is training hard in preparation for their 2022 T20 World Cup final against England at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, 13 November.

The national team was able to train for a few hours on Friday morning at the MCG before rain cut the training session short. The Men in Green were seen trying different scenarios in the practice session in order to get all of their bases covered ahead of the all-important clash.

One interesting scenario was witnessed in the training session as Pakistan’s ace bowler, Shaheen Afridi, was seen practicing his batting instead of getting in the hard yards on the bowling end of the crease.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s opening pair, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were at the other end of the crease bowling to Shaheen as they polished their bowling skills.

The video of the practice session was uploaded on various social media platforms, much to the amusement of cricket fans around the world.

Check out the video here:

Pakistan and England will go head-to-head in a repeat of the 1992 ODI World Cup final at the MCG. Both the teams lost in the semi-finals in the previous edition of the tournament but have gone a step further this time around.

The Men in Green will be looking to secure their first T20 World Cup title since 2009 while England will be looking to win their first T20 World Cup since 2010.