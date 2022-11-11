Pakistan Cricket: One Minute Down, Next Minute Up

If you’re trying to comprehend how Pakistan ended up in the final of the T20 World Cup, don’t even try. Pakistan cricket is a phenomenon and its best definition yet came from Nasser Hussain after the famous Virat Kohli wicket in the 2017 Champions Trophy final; One minute down, next minute up.

Just when you write off Pakistan, they somehow turn up, defy the odds, and surprise (read shock) everyone. From losing to India and Zimbabwe in the first two games of the 2022 T20 World Cup to making it to the final of the marquee event, the Pakistan cricket team has given its fans everything.

Almost everyone had given up on the chances of Pakistan qualifying for the semi-finals. But, miracles do happen and the best one yet was Netherlands’ upset against South Africa. If it wasn’t for that game, Pakistani fans would have stopped watching the World Cup, TV ratings of sports channels in the country would have nosedived, there would have been calls for Babar Azam’s removal from captaincy, Chief Selector’s job would have been in jeopardy; in short, all hell would have broken loose.

But, let’s not go there; we’re not out yet, and hopefully, we’ll get to rejoice once again (and for the coming years until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, or let’s just say till eternity) on Sunday after the big final. Pakistan will now take on England in a repeat of the iconic 1992 World Cup final.

England is a very dangerous team, and all of England wouldn’t have forgotten the agonizing loss to the Imran Khan-led Pakistan, the same way we haven’t forgotten the 1999 World Cup loss to Australia and the 2007 T20 World Cup final against India. England’s own journey in this World Cup has been similar to that of Pakistan. Their heartbreaking defeat against Ireland sent shockwaves through not just England, but the rest of the cricket world, but they’ve come back hard and strong and are now in the final.

Pakistan, as a nation, needs this win in times of turmoil. A win on Sunday would heal hearts, it would gel the nation divided by political affiliations, and everyone would celebrate as a Pakistani after a long time.

Although fans wanted a Pakistan vs. India final, Pakistan vs. England would be as big. It would be a packed MCG as the two teams will take the field come Sunday at 1 pm PST. Stakes will be high and it will once again be a clash of the best bowling line-up versus one of the most brutal batting units in this year’s mega event. It will be a proper match-up and fans are hoping Pakistan to produce the goods one more time and bring the glittering trophy home.

We got the chance to celebrate as one back in 2017 when Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Men in Green stunned India, and we would cherish another opportunity, this time from Babar’s men. Another ICC title would make Pakistan stand tall among the league of cricket-playing nations. Every team, even India, would have no choice but to visit Pakistan. Millions would once again take up cricket as a profession; many would try to be like Babar, and others would want to emulate the bowling actions of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Pakistan cricket would finally be back on the map of world cricket in the true sense of the word.

Come on team Pakistan, the entire nation is standing behind you, not to mention the Qudrat ka Nizaam. We want to see you as champions. Go and rule the world by raising the Pakistani flag high on 13 November.

Featured image via ICC.