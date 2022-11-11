SBP and FBR Chiefs Agree on Close Coordination for Effective Implementation of Policies

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad Friday agreed on close coordination between SBP and FBR for effective implementation of policies along with an improved regulatory environment.

The SBP governor called on the FBR chairman at FBR HQs to exchange views on various issues.

They discussed the stuck-up consignments and opening of letters of credit (LCs) in the context of SBP’s recent circulars to the banks. The governor assured the chairman that SBP will try to resolve the issues faced by businessmen and traders due to the changed regulatory framework of foreign exchange.

The FBR chairman reiterated the full cooperation of FBR including the exchange of information with SBP. He also informed the governor about the implementation of newly issued foreign currency limitations for passengers traveling abroad.