Bangladesh Premier League Team Snap Up Mohammad Haris After T20 World Cup Heroics

Pakistan’s latest batting sensation, Mohammad Haris, has signed up for the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League. Haris will represent Sylhet Strikers in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Haris has been one of the heroes of the national side in the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup. After being called up to the squad as a replacement for the experienced batter, Fakhar Zaman, Haris has demonstrated exceptional skills and has put in some impressive performances to help Pakistan qualify for the final of the tournament.

The 21-year-old has shown fearless displays in the three matches he has played so far in the competition. He has taken the attack to the bowlers from his first ball in the tournament and has proved to be one of the most important aspects of Pakistan’s success in the mega-event.

Haris has scored 89 runs at an average of 29.66 and a marvelous strike rate of 161.81 in the three innings he has played in the competition so far.

The exciting young wicket-keeper batter rose to fame in the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). His outstanding displays at the top of the order for Peshawar Zalmi helped him gain a permanent place in the side at the expense of experienced wicket-keeper, Kamran Akmal.

Since then, Haris has gone leaps and bounds and has turned out to be a star performer for the national side and he has been rewarded for his performances with his first international franchise league contract.