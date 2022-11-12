Here’s Pakistan and England’s Head-to-Head Record in T20s

Pakistan will face England in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup on Sunday, 13 November, at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The two teams made it to the final after convincing victories over their opponents in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The Men in Green had a horrible start to their tournament as they lost their opening two fixtures in the Super 12s stage. They lost the first match to arch-rivals India while their second loss came against Zimbabwe, with both the losses coming at the last ball of the match. The Green Shirts staged an impressive comeback in the final three Super 12s matches as they defeated the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh on the bounce.

Pakistan then went on to face New Zealand in the semi-final and steam-rolled past the Kiwis in an impressive 7-wicket win. The win helped Pakistan qualify for its third T20 World Cup final, and its first since 2009.

England, on the other hand, had only one loss in the Super 12s stage as they were on the receiving end of a shock result against Ireland. They won against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and New Zealand, while their match against Australia was abandoned due to rain.

England then registered a thumping win against India as they chased down a target of 169 with 10 wickets in hand and 4 overs to spare. The win helped England to qualify for its third T20 World Cup final as well.

Both Pakistan and England are regarded as two of the finest T20 teams in international cricket. They have faced each other numerous times in the shortest format of the game, with England having an upper hand over Pakistan.

Overall, the two teams have faced each other in 28 T20 matches, with England winning 18 while Pakistan winning 9 and 1 match ending in a no result.

Overall record

‏Matches Pakistan Won England Won 28 9 18

The two teams will meet in the T20 World Cup for only the third time in their history. Both the previous two matches were won by England as it defeated Pakistan in the 2009 World Cup and the 2010 World Cup.

T20 World Cups

Matches Pakistan Won England Won 2 0 2

This will be the first time both teams will meet in a knockout match in the T20 World Cup. Both the previous matches were played in the group stage phase of the competition.