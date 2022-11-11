Match Officials for T20 World Cup 2022 Final Announced

The match officials for the final of the eighth ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have been announced.

Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena will assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be played between Pakistan and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 13 November at 1 PM.

Chris Gaffaney will be the TV umpire for the match while Paul Reiffel will be the fourth umpire.

The final will be overseen by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

Match Officials for Pakistan vs. England Final