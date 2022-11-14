Buttler Requests Adil Rashid to Step Aside for T20 World Cup Celebrations

England created history as Jos Buttler’s men lifted their second T20 World Cup title as they beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in a highly-contested final at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Celebrations broke out as England players rushed onto the field as soon as star all-rounder, Ben Stokes, hit the winning runs at the last ball of the 19th over. The English players were overjoyed at their sensational feat as they became only the second team in history to win the T20 World Cup title on more than one occasion.

England’s T20 World Cup-winning captain, Jos Buttler, received the plaudits for his sensational performances throughout the tournament and for leading the team to a magnificent triumph.

While Buttler did win the trophy, he also won millions of hearts for looking after his players during the T20 World Cup winning celebrations. Keeping in mind the religious beliefs of the players, Buttler reminded leg-spinner, Adil Rashid, to leave the celebration area as the English players were about to pop champagne bottles.

The video of the interaction was uploaded on social media and garnered a lot of attention as the fans appreciated Buttler for respecting the religious beliefs of his teammates.

