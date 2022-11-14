Imran Khan Praises World-Beaters Pakistan for Sensational World Cup Performance

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, lauded the national team’s performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup final against England. Pakistan lost a close-fought encounter at the MCG as England chased down the target of 138 with five wickets in hand and one over to spare.

Despite the loss, the Men in Green’s performance was appreciated by the fans as they backed the team for their fight in the match. The fans lauded Pakistan for not backing down till the last ball of the match and giving England a run for their money in a highly-contested final.

Pakistan’s performance was also appreciated by Imran Khan as he praised the team for their sensational effort. Imran stated that the players gave their all in the match and that the effort itself was worthy enough to show the world that the team is heading in the right direction.

Imran further stated that he watched cricket after a long time but saw signs of a fantastic team in the making. He said that Pakistan’s bowlers should be considered the best in the world for the way they troubled the English batters. He further stated that the entire bowling unit has the ability to become world-beaters if they keep on performing the way they did.

The World Cup-winning captain also commented on Shaheen Afridi’s unfortunate injury that hurt Pakistan in an important phase of the game. He said that while it was unfortunate that Shaheen got injured at a crucial juncture of the game, it is a part of the game and such things are out of the control of the team.

