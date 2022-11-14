Sachin Tendulkar Highlights Importance of Shaheen Afridi’s Unfortunate Injury

Former Indian batter, Sachin Tendulkar, has stated that yesterday’s final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 would have been even more exciting if Shaheen Shah had not been injured at a critical time of the match.

The month-long marquee event in Australia concluded on Sunday, November 13 with Jos Buttler-led England defeating the Men in Green by 5 wickets in a low-scoring encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Green Shirts bounced back in the match after England’s batting line was tested by the pace unit, but Shaheen’s injury stunned cricket fans because he had the potential to turn the game in Pakistan’s favor in his second spell.

While congratulating the England team, the legendary batter wrote on its social media handle, “It was a closely fought final and would’ve been even more interesting had Afridi not been injured. What a roller coaster of a World Cup.”

Congratulations England on winning your 2nd @T20WorldCup. 🏆

Fantastic achievement. 👏🏻 It was a closely fought final and would’ve been even more interesting had Afridi not been injured. What a roller coaster of a World Cup. #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/1rNyFO7L7T — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 13, 2022

It is worth noting that former Pakistan captain, Imran Khan, has also shared his thoughts on the high-octane clash, saying it was unfortunate for the Men in Green that Shaheen got injured at a crucial juncture of the game.

It is also pertinent to mention here that Shaheen’s injury is a major setback for the national team, which is preparing to host England and New Zealand for red-and-white ball cricket at home over the next few months.