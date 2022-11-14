Shoaib Malik Advises Babar Azam to Change His Batting Technique

Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, has suggested the all-format captain, Babar Azam, work on his ability to play googly, saying that his weakness has been targeted multiple times in the past.

While speaking on ‘The Pavilion’ after the T20 World Cup final against England, Malik added that if the right-handed batter is unable to check a spinner’s hand, then he should watch a lot of videos.

This has been happening quite often and it’s a request to Babar to start working against googly. He needs a bit of work on that. If you are not able to check a spinner’s hand, you need to watch a lot of videos.

The star batter had been struggling in the marquee event, but his match-winning half-century in the semi-final against New Zealand kept fans hopeful for another match-winning innings in the final at the MCG.

After being invited to bat first, the skipper scored 32 runs off 28 balls but failed to read a googly from England leg spinner, Adil Rashid, at a time when the Men in Green needed him at the crease to build an innings.

Malik went on to say that Babar needs to improve his batting technique against spin, particularly leg spin. “If your legs are planted, you still manage against pacers. But you can’t play a spinner with planted legs,” he explained.