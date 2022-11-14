Shaheen’s Injury Might Take Up to 6 Months to Recover

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief medical officer, Dr. Sohail Salim, has stated that Shaheen Shah’s injury will take three to four months to recover from if it does not result in further injuries.

Speaking to the media after the final at MCG where England defeated Pakistan by five wickets, Dr. Sohail Salim said, “If the injury doesn’t result in more injuries, it would take Shaheen three to four months to recover.”

The left-arm pacer suffered a knee injury during the England innings, and most former cricketers believed it was the turning point of the match for Pakistan because Babar was depending on him to get crucial wickets at that time.

The speedster had returned to the squad after missing cricket for nearly three months due to the same injury he sustained in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, forcing him to miss an important T20I season.

Dr. Sohail went on to say that if the cricket board’s medical board decides to proceed with the surgery, it could be more severe and may take six to seven months, which would be a huge blow to the national team.

It is worth noting that the national team is all set to host England and New Zealand at home for both the red and white ball series over the next six months. The series will include eight ODIs and five Test matches.

