SNGPL to Stop Supply For Commercial Users Not Switching to RLNG

Commercial consumers will face gas supply disconnections if they fail to switch to Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG).

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has warned commercial users with action if they continue to ignore instructions for switching to the RLNG system, reported Dawn.

The company claims that the time for acquiring expensive RLNG and selling it to commercial customers at lower prices is over because it cannot afford any further financial burden.

The gas company’s managing director Ali. J Hamdani stated, “We don’t have indigenous gas which is affordable. But we have the RLNG which is expensive and we can provide it to all commercial consumers if they switch to this form of gas by signing the agreement. However, if the commercial consumers avoid signing the agreement, they will face gas disconnection as we don’t afford to keep supplying cheaper / indigenous gas”.

He added, “The good thing is that the consumers have started understanding our issues (shortage of indigenous) by signing the agreement. But still, there are many who have yet to sign”.

The company had previously asked 23,000 commercial users using indigenous gas to sign contracts and switch to RLNG by October 31. By the end of October, approximately 3,000 of the 23,000 consumers had signed contracts and switched to RLNG. Later, 3,000 more customers signed contracts after an SNGPL team visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and asked the business community for assistance on the matter.

The LCCI requested an extension of the deadline until November 10 in order to persuade consumers to switch to RLNG. So far, 17,000 customers have yet to switch to the new system.