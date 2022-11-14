Sore Loser Shami Draws Ire for Petty Tweet After Pakistan’s Loss to England

By Haroon Hayder | Published Nov 14, 2022 | 12:07 pm

Indian pacer, Mohammad Shami, was turned into a scapegoat by right-wing Hindu extremist groups following the humiliating defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Shami, being a Muslim, was accused of covertly supporting Pakistan as he was thrashed to 43 runs in 3.5 overs at an economy of 11.22. He and the rest of the Indian bowling unit failed to take a single wicket as Pakistan cruised to a 10-wicket victory.

Soon after the match, current and former Pakistani cricketers took to different social media platforms, condemning the baseless allegations of Hindu extremists and supporting Shami in a difficult time.

For instance, wicketkeeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, had tweeted, “The kind of pressure, struggles, and sacrifices a player has to go through for his country and his people is immeasurable. Mohammad Shami is a star and indeed of the best bowlers in the world. Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together and not divide them.”

Fast forward to T20 World Cup 2022, following Pakistan’s heartbreaking defeat to England in the final of the mega event, everyone was distressed as the Green Shirts nearly pulled off a bowling masterclass against one of the best batting units in the world.

Instead of appreciating Pakistan’s fighting spirit, Shami forgot the support he received from Pakistan after he was accused of being a traitor. The Indian pacer quote tweeted former Pakistan fiery pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, and penned that the defeat to England was karma.

Here’s the spiteful tweet from Shami:

This also suggests that the Indian dressing room was holding a grudge against Pakistan because the Blue Shirts were subjected to intense social media trolling after their 10-wicket battering by England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Nonetheless, Shami’s tweet did not sit well with the Twitterati, as they have slammed the Indian pacer for forgetting their support in the face of allegations by Hindutva groups.

Here are some of the top reactions to Shami’s tweet:

