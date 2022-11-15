Australian Captain Decides to Skip Next Year’s IPL

Australian captain, Pat Cummins, has announced that he will not participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a busy international schedule this year.

While announcing this, the Test and ODI captain wrote on his Twitter account that, with the 50-over World Cup and Ashes series in mind, he will make the difficult decision to forego money-rich franchise cricket.

ALSO READ Shan Masood and Shadab Khan Take Responsibility for Losing Final Against England

“I have made the difficult decision to miss next year’s IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup,” he wrote.

I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Iu0dF73zOW — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 14, 2022

It is worth noting that the lucrative franchise cricket’s 16th edition is expected to take place between March 15 and May 28 and will feature 74 league matches with the same group stage and playoff format.

ALSO READ Stuart Broad Appreciates Shaheen Afridi’s Fighting Spirit Despite Injury

The right-arm pacer has played in the last three IPL tournaments for the Kolkata Knight Riders, but he was forced to withdraw from the 2022 season due to a hip injury last year.

The Kangaroos will have a jam-packed schedule in 2023, as they will visit England for the Ashes series and will also compete in the 50-over World Cup, which will be held in India in the second half of the year.