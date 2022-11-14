Stuart Broad Appreciates Shaheen Afridi’s Fighting Spirit Despite Injury

English pacer, Stuart Broad, praised Pakistani pace ace, Shaheen Shah Afridi, for trying to bowl in the World Cup final despite being injured.

Pakistan lost to England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 when Shaheen Afridi could not complete his overs after getting injured on the field. Shaheen, coming back from the injury, played an important role in Pakistan’s World Cup campaign, however, he could not finish the game in the final after aggravating his knee injury while fielding.

While the star pacer garnered praise and prayers from all around the cricket fraternity, Stuart Broad also admired Shaheen Afridi’s fighting spirit.

The English pacer expressed grief over Shaheen’s withdrawal from the upcoming home series against England but he also regarded the young pacer as a ‘brave’ and ‘dedicated’ cricketer who tried to bowl despite the pain. Reacting to the news, Stuart Broad said that the incident shows the determination and fighting spirit of the young cricketer.