Shan Masood and Shadab Khan Take Responsibility for Losing Final Against England

Pakistan’s left-handed batter, Shan Masood, has admitted that he and Shadab Khan could not manage to put together a match-winning partnership in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

In a post-match interview with the media, Masood said that after Mohammad Rizwan’s wicket was lost, he and Babar Azam built a good platform before losing two quick wickets.

Shan, who scored 38 runs off 28 balls, further added, “We recovered that with Shadab and myself, and then I don’t think we finished well and I think me and Shadab hold ourselves accountable for not staying there.”

While answering a question regarding a couple of partnerships in the middle, Shan stated that they had many opportunities in the middle to set a respectable target and could have completed the innings in a better way.

I take the blame for it. I thought that we were aiming for 170 and having looked at how the innings ended, maybe we could have used a batsman staying until the end and getting us to 155-160 which looked very good on a pitch that did something.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shan stitched a 39 runs partnership with Babar Azam after Rizwan’s approval and then scored 36 runs partnership with Shadab but could not utilize the last four overs properly to post a handsome target.