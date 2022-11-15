FBR Suspends PoS Invoicing Prize Scheme

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended the prize scheme for shoppers of point of sale (PoS) integrated retailers till 31st January 2023.

The FBR has suspended SRO 1005 of 2021 regarding the PoS Prize Scheme to make it more inclusive and participatory for the public.

In a statement, FBR said that all invoices verified during the intervening period will be included in the next prize draw. The new scheme will be launched after discussions with Tier-1 retailers, card acquirers, issuers, and other stakeholders.

As a major step towards documentation of the economy, the FBR had launched the scheme to encourage people to shop from PoS-integrated outlets and participate in lucky draws to win cash prizes.