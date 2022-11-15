Pakistan Cricket Fan’s Heartfelt Letter to Haris Rauf Goes Viral

After England defeated Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, a die-hard cricket fan wrote a heartfelt letter to the right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf.

In a letter circulating on social media, a cricket fan, Biswarup Ghatak, praised the speedster for his tireless efforts while also recalling heartbreaking moments such as Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury at a crucial stage of the game.

We saw the helplessness in your eyes when your partner Shaheen got injured after taking the catch and was struggling to get up. If it is possible for a human being to give 200% for his team’s cause, I know you will give it.

The fan also appreciated Haris’ hard work and his four years journey from tape-ball cricket to the international arena, saying, “Your ascent to international cricket has been an amazing story and inspiring, to say the least.”

The moment of the 2022 T20 World Cup for the fan was Haris Rauf’s wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Although Surya looked threatening, Biswarup Ghatak knew that it was a matter of time before the fiery pacer got rid of the danger man.

Haris Rauf is regarded as an integral member of white-ball cricket for Pakistan, and his bowling in death overs has received widespread acclaim since his debut in international cricket.

The speedster has been a consistent performer for the Men in Green, and during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022, he bowled brilliantly, taking 8 wickets in seven innings at an economy rate of 7.40.