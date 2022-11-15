Pakistan’s Biggest Defense Exhibition IDEAS 2022 Kicks Off in Karachi

The International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 has kicked off in Karachi. The 11th edition of the defense exhibition will be held from 15-18 November at Karachi Expo Center.

IDEAS is a defense exhibition that is held biennially. It is a venture of the Ministry of Defense Production, supported by the Pakistan Armed Forces, organized by the Defense Export Promotion Organization, and endorsed by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

IDEAS 2022 is significantly being commemorated through enhanced participation of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the national and international defense industry, OEMs, entrepreneurs, and high-level national and international defense delegations. The new features are aimed to make IDEAS an effective platform for defense buyers and sellers.

Over 500 companies from China, Turkey, North America, South America, Europe, and Asia are participating in the exhibition. Besides, nearly 300 delegates from 64 countries are visiting the exhibition.

Former President and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General (r) Pervaiz Musharraf launched IDEAS, with its inaugural edition held in the year 2000.

IDEAS 2020 was not held due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The previous IDEAS was held in 2018. 45 countries participated in IDEAS 2018.