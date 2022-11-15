Sybrid Impact’s Inclusive Year-Round Internship Program is Future-Proofing Young Minds

“The only source of knowledge is experience.” – Albert Einstein

In the words of Albert Einstein, experience and exposure are the essence of learning and building a community whose core values embody wisdom, responsibility, problem-solving, and harmony.

In this fast-paced world which proposes new ideas and values every day, Sybrid (Pvt.) Ltd. presents #SybridImpact, a holistic program that involves itself in every aspect of our community, including nurturing young minds through internship programs that improve their analytical and technical skills in a cross-functional and multicultural environment.

Since its launch at the start of this year, the program has brought together over 150+ students and graduates from all over the nation that are involved in 20 business units and core functional placements.

These include administrative services, customer services, human resources, marketing & communication, information technology, engineering, and research. #SybridImpact enabled them to broaden their horizons in corporate world exposure and experience.

Over 52% of interns decided to join Sybrid as full-time employees to outperform in the real professional world.

Located in over 10 cities across the nation, with offices in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, #SybridImpact is spreading its roots and has also established R&D centers in universities Mansehra, Multan, and Sukkur along with its penetration through the workforce in remote areas.

Recently, Sybrid launched a center of tourism & hospitality in Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan for promoting local arts & crafts, agriculture & skill development of the students in the north of Pakistan.

The internship program also onboarded individuals from Dera Ismail Khan, Mansehra, Mianwali, Okara, and many other areas and over 25% of the interns were females. This geographical & gender diversity is what sets this program apart.

#SybridImpact program facilitated in-office, remote or hybrid means of learning professional and interpersonal skills.

The interns can apply all year long and be part of the program for as long as they desire, with many staying with the company for more than 6 months while resting during their semester breaks.

Many of the interns continued with Sybrid in a part-time capacity once universities resumed. The program ensures that every individual feels inspired, and guided in this exciting new journey where conceptual knowledge must be integrated with effective communication and teamwork.

It also actively participates in social good causes to raise awareness and fulfill its corporate social responsibility in earnest.

These include, but are not limited to, breast cancer awareness, waste management and segregation, Rizq-e-hilal (sharing food campaign), and the Sarsabz Pakistan drive (plant distribution and placement).

Their vision is reaching the masses and gaining recognition as they were awarded for excellence in “Best In Social Corporate Social Responsibility” by [email protected] ICT Awards 2022 which provide recognition to software and service applications that have been developed in Pakistan.

