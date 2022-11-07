Suzuki GSX 125 Vs. Suzuki GR 150 – Dumb and Dumber

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has tried to capture the two-wheeler market with a diverse range of motorcycles. With bikes such as Suzuki Sprinter Eco, GD 110, GS 150, GR 150, and several others, the company has tried to target various segments of motorcycle buyers.

Although, one of the biggest reservations among people regarding Suzuki bikes is their price tags. PSMC has launched yet another new bike, dubbed GSX 125, that boasts a gargantuan price tag.

At Rs. 359,000, GSX 125 has several competitors in the 150cc bike segment. One of its rivals is Suzuki’s own GR 150. This article will compare both Suzuki bikes to see which one is a better buy.

Styling

Suzuki GSX 125

GSX 125 has a modern body design with stylish alloy wheels, a brushed aluminum three-piece handlebar, a sporty stance, and aggressive street-bike styling.

A chiseled fuel tank with large air scoops on the side gives it a muscular look. The black and silver panels, brushed aluminum footpeg braces on either side, and a large exhaust give the GSX 125 a sporty flair.

The tail features body-colored panels on either side, a contemporary rear-mounted rack, and a modern taillight for a sharp look.

Suzuki GR 150

GR 150 has a normal commuter bike look. The front fascia is slightly sporty due to the sharp headlight design. The seat position is straight and simple, while the overall design boasts no drama.

A distinctive design element on the side is a sizeable matte-black exhaust and a few sharp panels. Although not as aggressive as its competitors, its tail is also lifted, and features a modern taillight, giving it a sporty feel.

Dimensions

The measurements of both motorcycles are as follows:

Measurements Suzuki GSX 125 Suzuki GR 150 Overall Length 1,990 mm 2,055 mm Overall Width 755 mm 750 mm Overall Height 1,075 mm 1,075 mm Wheelbase 1,270 mm 1,310 mm Ground Clearance 167 mm 165 mm Weight 126 kg 133 kg

Performance

Suzuki GSX 125

GSX 125 features a 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 10.45 horsepower (hp) and 9.2 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

GSX 125 has a fuel economy of 42 kilometers per liter, as observed by various international bike reviewers, and a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a return shift pattern.

The bike has dual-piston caliper-based disc brake at the front and a conventional drum brake outback. In terms of suspension, it has dual inverted fork-tubes upfront and spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back.

Suzuki GR 150

GR 150 also has a 150cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 11 hp and 11.5 Nm of torque, giving it a slight edge over GSX 125 in terms of power and torque.

GR 150 is a bit of a gas guzzler, with a reported fuel economy of around 30-35 km/l. It also has a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a forward shift pattern.

The bike has a dual-piston caliper-based disc brake at the front and a conventional drum brake outback. In terms of suspension, it has dual inverted fork-tubes upfront and spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back.

Features

Both bikes have the following features:

Features Suzuki GSX 125 Suzuki GR 150 Starter System Self-start only Self and kick-start Fuel Tank Capacity 14.2 liters 12.5 liter Fuel Gauge Yes Yes Balance Shaft or Minimal Vibrations Unknown Yes Return Shift Pattern Yes Yes Adjustable Rear Suspension Yes Yes High Beam Flasher Yes Yes Handle-Mounted Choke Lever Yes Yes Gear-Position Indicator Yes Yes Handle-bar Counter-Weights Yes Yes Kill-Switch No Yes

Price

The prices of both bikes are as follows:

Model Price (Rs.) GR 150 385,000 GSX 125 359,000

Verdict

Both bikes in this comparison are overpriced. Suzuki GR 150 suffers from a lack of desirability due to its massive price tag and poor value for money. The GSX 125 is likely to have the same problem in this segment due to its unjustifiably high price.

Still, if you have Rs. 360,000 to spare and wish to spend them on a bike, get a Honda CB 150F, or better yet, a Yamaha YBR 125, and save Rs. 20,000.