Haris Rauf Gets a Hero’s Welcome on Return From T20 World Cup [Video]

After competing in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the national team arrived in Pakistan yesterday evening, with cricket fans welcoming them with great zeal.

Meanwhile, right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf, who arrived in Islamabad, was greeted warmly by family members and a close circle of friends when he arrived home in Islamabad.

Rauf’s fans and friends danced to the beat of the dhol outside his home when he arrived, and sweets were also distributed for his outstanding performance in the showpiece event.

Rauf played seven matches in the marquee tournament, taking eight wickets at an average of 22.25 and an economy rate of 6.84, finishing as Pakistan’s third-highest wicket-taker.

The speedster is also expected to make his Test debut in the upcoming three-match series against England, which begins on December 1 at the National Bank Arena in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Men in Green received high praise for their outstanding performance in the tournament after bouncing back from back-to-back defeats at the start of the event.

The Babar Azam-led team had a poor start to the event, losing their first two games against India and Zimbabwe, bringing them to the brink of elimination, but won all of their remaining group-stage matches.

The Green Shirts comfortably defeated Kane Williamson’s side in the first semi-final last week to qualify for the T20 World Cup final for the first time in 13 years but were defeated by England in the final.