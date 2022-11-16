Kamran Akmal Notice: Ramiz to No Longer Tolerate Baseless Propaganda Against Team

PCB has issued a legal notice to former cricketer Kamran Akmal for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the board and the team.

PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has taken legal action against Kamran Akmal for his harsh criticism of the national team as well as the PCB.

The former cricketer will have to face legal consequences for making negative statements about the team on his YouTube channel. Reportedly, the former wicket-keeper had criticized the performance of the management and the team in the T20 World Cup 2022 which infuriated the PCB Chairman. The legal notice was sent after Ramiz Raja took a clear decision to not tolerate any negative propaganda about Pakistan cricket in the media.

“I don’t know exactly what charges they have made against Kamran but apparently the legal notice has been sent because the chairman feels Kamran made defamatory, false, and offensive comments on the media about him,” reports quoting sources said.

Kamran Akmal and a number of former cricketers, and even those who weren’t picked in the team, continued to bash PCB over team selection even though Pakistan made it to the final of the mega event.

Talking about the former cricketers’ analysis on various media streams, the source added, “Some of them clearly cross the line while criticizing the team, management, board, and chairman and Ramiz has made it clear he is not going to tolerate anyone running down or defaming Pakistan cricket anymore.”