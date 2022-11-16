Ireland Creates History to Clinch Women’s T20I Series Against Pakistan

Ireland claimed the three-match T20I series against Pakistan by 2-1 after winning the third women’s T20I by 34 runs on Wednesday, November 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis took a fantastic start, stitching 110 runs opening partnership in just 12.5 overs. Amy scored 40 runs on 35 balls, while Lewis scored 71 runs on 46 balls, putting Ireland in command.

After Hunter’s wicket fell, Orla Prendergast joined the opening batter and scored 37 runs off 23 balls, helping the visiting side to a match-winning total of 167 runs at the end of the 20th over.

In response, Pakistan lost in-form batter, Sidra Ameen, early in the innings, putting the Women in Green on the back foot. Javeria Khan managed to score 50 runs off 35 balls to keep Pakistan’s hopes alive but it was too steep a chase for Pakistan.

Nida Dar scored 26 runs off 24 balls and Fatima Sana scored 14 runs off 10 balls before the Ireland bowling attack restricted them to 133 in 18.5 overs. Gaby Lewis was awarded player of the match as well as player of the series.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan claimed the three-match-ODI series by 3-0 last week.