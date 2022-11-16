Karachi Airport’s Runway Catches Fire

A fire erupted on the grounds of the Jinnah International Airport (JIA) in Karachi on Tuesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) revealed that the fire started from the bushes along the runway of the airport, 24News has reported.

The plantation along the runway has not been mowed since the rains made it grow. Two CAA fire trucks worked hard to extinguish the fire according to the sources.

Grass and shrubs along the runway are prohibited by international civil aviation standards because they can catch fire and cause significant damage.

