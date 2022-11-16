Mohammad Abbas Signs Contract With County Club for 2 More Years

Pakistan red-ball pacer, Mohammad Abbas, has signed a contract with Hampshire Cricket Club as one of their overseas players for the next two seasons of England’s County Championship.

While speaking about the development, Hampshire’s director of cricket, Giles White, stated that the right-arm pacer has been an incredible performer in the last two seasons and a fantastic role model for the club.

The 32-year-old pacer joined Hampshire back in 2021 and has taken 91 Championship wickets at an average of 16.83. He was also one of the top performers in the County Championship last season.

While expressing his delight in a video message posted by Hampshire Cricket, Abbas stated that he was pleased to have signed a new contract and to be staying with Hampshire for two more years.

I’ve loved my time at the Ageas Bowl and am looking forward to helping the team push for silverware in the County Championship,” he said in a video message.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abbas may return to the national squad for the three-match Test series against England at home, which is set to begin on December 1.