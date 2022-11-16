Qatar Hires Expats to Pretend as Football Fans for FIFA World Cup

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup right around the corner, the controversies around the mega-event are yet to fade out. Ever since Qatar was awarded the hosting rights in 2010, the tournament has been marred with one controversy after the other.

While the western media has played its part in blowing things out of proportion, there have been some questionable decisions taken by Qatari authorities that have added fuel to the fire.

In a recent development, Qatar was accused of hiring expats to pretend as football fans in order to create a more lively atmosphere for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Series of videos have been circulating around social media which show fans, who do not look like they belong to the country they are supporting, taking to the streets with flags of various nations.

The videos have caused an uproar on social media as football fans trolled the Qatar authorities for ‘faking’ the atmosphere and the buzz around the World Cup.

Check out some of the videos below:

Indian ex-pats waiting to greet England at their team hotel. ‘It’s coming home’ and ‘Southgate is our super coach’. pic.twitter.com/CW2vCfWm9K — Matt Lawton (@Lawton_Times) November 15, 2022

Fairly sure there wouldn’t be too many amongst these Spanish ‘fans’ that could tell you who their manager is…#FIFAWorldCup #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/I8ge9YADgJ — James Dodd (@JamesDodd89) November 16, 2022

Katar dünya kupasına beklenen taraftarlar gelmediği için, katar pakistanlıları kiraladı, her ülke için pakistanlılardan oluşan taraftar ayarladı pic.twitter.com/zTSPWNWy5u — sicolaofficial (@MakronistL) November 14, 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador on Sunday, 20 November at Al Bayt Stadium. The first match will commence at 9:00 PM, Pakistan Standard Time.