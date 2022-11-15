Fans Greeted With Ahadith of Prophet Muhammad in Qatar Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

To introduce Islam to the world, the state of Qatar has installed Ahadith (sayings of the Holy Prophet, Muhammad (PBUH)) in the streets ahead of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The much-awaited world’s biggest football competition will take place from November 20 to December 18, 2022. It will also be the first World Cup hosted in the Arab world and the second in Asia overall.

The administration has displayed a number of Ahadith from the Prophet Muhammed on mercy, good deeds, and charity in the streets in order to educate the world about Islam.

The sayings of the Last Prophet of Islam encourage people to always do good and Qatar by displaying these hadiths is sharing its customs, traditions, culture, and values ​​with football fans from across the globe.

The Prophet Muhammad’s Ahadith displayed on the streets include “Every good deed is a charity”, “He who is not merciful to others, will not be treated mercifully”, and many more.

Earlier this year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) had announced that Muslims across the globe who are World Cup ticket holders will be able to perform Umrah without paying a visa fee.

Last month, Qatar also hosted the Street Child FIFA World Cup 2022 in order to represent refugees and displaced children where 28 teams from 25 countries competed in the tournament.