Pakistan Vs. Nepal Football Friendly Live Stream

Pakistan men’s national football team is set to return to international football as they take on Nepal in a friendly on Wednesday, 16 November. The match will mark Pakistan’s return to football after a gap of nearly four years.

The Men in Green have already arrived in Nepal as the two teams lock horns at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu. The two teams will be aiming to get a positive result despite the match being a friendly clash.

The match will be the 16th meeting between the two sides. Pakistan currently has an upper hand, having won 7 and lost 4, while 5 matches have been drawn.

Pakistan emerged victorious by 2-1 the last time the two teams met in 2018. Captain, Hassan Bashir, and Mohammad Adil scored the goals as the Green Shirts registered a remarkable last-minute win.

Shaheens will be looking to mark their return to international football with a win. They have announced a strong 24-man squad, including four Denmark-based players, as they gear up for the friendly.

Pakistan football fans will be able to enjoy all the action of the match via live streaming. Pakistan vs Nepal football match live streaming will be available on Kantipur TV, a Nepal-based TV and live streaming platform.

Here is the link for the live stream: