Realme 10 Pro and Pro+ Launched With 108MP Cameras and Curved AMOLED Screen

Only a week after the base Realme 10, we are now getting the Realme 10 Pro and Pro+ with faster chipsets, better cameras, and an upgraded display. These phones are only available in China for now but should launch around the globe in the next few months.

ALSO READ Realme 10 Launched With 90Hz AMOLED and 5000 mAh Battery for $230

Design and Display

Realme 10 Pro’s screen is slightly bigger than the vanilla phone at 6.72-inches, but it is still an IPS LCD with 1080p resolution. The refresh rate has been raised to 120Hz for smoother animations and it is also brighter at 680 nits. The waterdrop notch has been replaced with a punch-hole selfie camera.

Realme 10 Pro+ is the only phone in the series to flaunt an AMOLED screen and it is also the first in Realme’s numbered series to come with a curved display. This is a 6.7-inch panel with 1080p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and support for 1 billion colors. It’s also brighter than its siblings at 800 nits and covers 100% of the DCI P3 color space.

Internals and Software

Just like its Redmi rival, the Realme 10 Pro+ features a Dimensity 1080 SoC, but the 10 Pro sticks with a Snapdragon 695 chip. Both phones offer 8 to 12 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB storage variants. Only the Pro+ variant lacks a memory card slot.

Unlike the base model, the Pro phones will come with Android 13 out of the box with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

Cameras

The Realme 10 Pro upgrades its main camera to 108MP (up from 50MP), but it still lacks an ultrawide shooter. It only has a single 2MP depth sensor as its secondary camera. Thankfully, the Realme 10 Pro+ has an 8MP ultrawide unit alongside the same 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. It’s the only phone in the series that can record 4K videos.

Both Pro phones have the same 16MP selfie camera (up from 8MP).

Battery and Pricing

Realme 10 Pro and Pro+ come with a 5,000 mAh battery, but only the latter has support for 67W fast charging while the former is limited to 33W. Neither of them has reverse charging or wireless charging.

Realme 10 Pro has a starting price of only $225 in China while the Realme 10 Pro+ will cost $240. International prices will likely be higher.

Specifications