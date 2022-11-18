Google Will Now Show AR Makeup Models When You Shop for Your Favorite Brands

Google is launching a new photo library with 148 models who represent a range of skin tones, ages, genders, ethnicities, skin types, and face shapes,

Finding a foundation match online is a frustrating experience that makeup wearers are all too familiar with.

The tech giant on Thursday unveiled a brand-new augmented reality shopping feature aimed at making it simpler for customers to find a match.

ALSO READ Mobile PUBG Version 2.3 Begins the Global Chicken Cup with Lionel Messi, Football-Themed Items, & More

Google has heavily invested in its online shopping segment in recent years as it looks to compete against Amazon. The company has stressed that it doesn’t want to be seen as a retailer, but rather as a platform where people can discover new items.

On Google, users can perform a foundation shade search across a variety of costs and brands (Google claims there are 2,000 options at the outset.) For instance, if a user wants to see the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, they can type that in and see before and after pictures of models wearing a particular shade on skin tones similar to their own. The consumer can choose a store to buy from after choosing a shade.

According to Google, more than 60% of online consumers who shop for beauty products have opted not to make a purchase because they were unsure of which color or shade to pick. In addition, 41% of people have sent back items because they were the wrong color.