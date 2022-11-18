Islamabad Police Issues Over 5,000 Fines to Pressure Horn Users

In the current fiscal year, Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has issued 5,296 fine tickets to vehicles that used pressure horns.

The information came from the department’s public relations (PR) officer. He stated that, upon the directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police is taking strict action against vehicles that pollute the environment and use pressure horns.

Along with pressure horn users, ICTP has fined 2,862 vehicles for emitting smoke. IGP has directed all Zonal DSPs in this regard to take strict action against vehicles causing pollution. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) ICTP will personally supervise this campaign

The department has formed mobile squads to carry out the campaign against smoke-emitting vehicles. Authorities have placed dedicated squads to conduct regular checks and issue fine tickets to vehicles involved in noise or other forms of environmental pollution.

Speed Limit Revision

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has revised speed limits on various roads and highways in Islamabad. The department has advised the public to stay within the limits or be ready to receive a hefty e-challan at their doorstep.

It highlighted in the announcement that the speed limit on Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Highway, and Murree Road will be 80 km/h for Light Transport Vehicles (LTV) and 65 km/h for Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTV).

The notification added that the speed limit at Constitution Avenue, Jinnah Avenue, Faisal Avenue, Khayaban-e-Iqbal, Park Road, 7th Avenue, and 9th Avenue is now 70 km/h for LTVs and 65 km/h for HTVs.

ICTP has reduced the speed limit on Islamabad’s street and sectoral roads to 30 km/h for LTV and 25 km/h for HTV, especially near schools and hospitals. It will monitor the speed of all vehicles via Safe City Cameras and will send fines to the violators.