PCB Thanks Ireland Women and Bangladesh U19 for Touring Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive, Faisal Hasnain, has congratulated the Ireland women’s and the Bangladesh U19 teams on their successful tours of Lahore and Multan, respectively. These matches took place concurrently.

In Lahore, the Pakistan women won the ODI series 3-0 to secure second place in the ICC Women’s Championship table, before the Ireland women came back strongly to win the T20I series 2-1. The Bangladesh U19 side held the Pakistan U19 team to a draw in the four-day match, before clinching a hard-fought 45-over-a-side three-match series 2-1. The two-match T20 series ended in a 1-all draw.

Faisal Hasnain said, “We were delighted to host Ireland women for the first time ever and the Bangladesh U19 team on their maiden tour since 2007. I hope they enjoyed our hospitality and our playing facilities, and also experienced our rich culture, history, and passion for this great game. I am hoping to see a few Irish girls return to Pakistan in March 2023 for The Women’s League, and I also hope to see talented Bangladesh U19 players progress to the senior side in the near future.”

For our own girls and boys, it has been an invaluable playing experience, as they continue to learn and improve as part of their endeavors to improve their overall skills and performances. It is the PCB’s strategic objective to create playing opportunities for our talented and emerging cricketers, and provide them pathways to enable them to achieve their career objectives and goals as professional cricketers.

“The PCB has always enjoyed an excellent and cordial relationship with Cricket Ireland and Bangladesh Cricket Board, and we have collectively worked very closely towards encouraging and assisting in each other’s cricket promotion and development,” he said, adding, “I remain confident this relationship will continue to strengthen and we will see many more such tours in the future.”

“The Ireland women and Bangladesh U19 tours have been part of an incredibly busy 2022, which started on 27 January with the Pakistan Super League 7. To date, we have planned, organized, and delivered 725 matches at home in 20 events, including 696 domestic matches and 29 international fixtures. These matches are in addition to the 37 international matches our men’s and women’s teams have played on their tours of Ireland, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

“As part of Pakistan’s diamond jubilee year and celebrations, we had planned 2022 as a mouth-watering bumper year of cricket and I am pleased that we have been able to deliver all these cricketing events for our fans, followers, cricketers, and other stakeholders. This has been a major task and I am extremely thankful to the entire PCB staff for working flat-out to ensure high quality and smooth delivery of these many domestic and international matches.

ALSO READ Why PCB Must Provide Fast Tracks in Pakistan-England Test Series

“We are now working round-the-clock to host England for December’s three-Test series, which will be their first Test matches in Pakistan in 17 years. And before the turn of the year, New Zealand would have played its first Test in Karachi in 20 years.

“I remain confident that through our professional and administrative abilities, and with the continued support of the local governments, security agencies, and various other stakeholders, we will fulfill our commitments for the year to our fans and followers, and enhance Pakistan’s reputation and credibility as a sports-loving people and a wonderful country that welcomes overseas sports teams and visitors with open arms, and delivers high-quality events to world-class standards.

“Finally, I again reiterate my thanks to various sectors of the local governments and security agencies for their continued encouragement and support of our endeavors,” he concluded.